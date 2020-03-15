Amitabh Bachchan calls off Sunday meet amid coronavirus scare

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has cancelled his weekly meetups with fans at his residence Jalsa in Juhu amid coronavirus scare.



The Pink actor took to Twitter inform the fans about his decision to call off his weekly meetups.

Amitabh had been holding weekly meet and greets with his fans and admirers every Sunday since 37 years.

The 77-year-old actor Tweets, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come!”

He also advised the fans to take precautions and be safe in the wake of coronavirus.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in family comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo.

The film will likely hit the screens in April 2020.