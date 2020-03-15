Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson: woman who took a selfie with them tested for coronavirus

With the coronavirus fear surging through the skies after Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were tested positive, the paranoia has escalated to outrageous levels.

As per the latest intel, the woman who had taken a selfie with the Hollywood-famous couple in Australia, only days prior to them testing positive for COVID-19, is now also undergoing tests.

Reports revealed that, a few days ago a photo posted on social media showed Hanks and Wilson posing with the women accompanied by a group including an Australian beautician, at a restaurant in Sydney.

It remains unclear whether just the beautician or the entire group of women underwent the corona test but it was disclosed that out of them, one has tested negative.

Earlier this week, Hanks and Wilson had drew concern after they announced on their social media that they had tested positive for the disease and were placed in quarantine.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks said on Instagram.







