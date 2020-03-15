Emilia Clarke looking for something 'silly' and 'stupid' to work in 'like the Avengers'

Good news for Marvel fans? It looks like one of the most loved Game of Thrones stars, Emilia Clarke has her sight set for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Mother of Dragons has explored her fair share of genres, but much like many of the stars in Tinseltown, she too would love to jump on-board the superhero bandwagon and become part of the MCU.

Speaking to The Times, the 33-year-old Me Before You star expressed her desire to be part of the franchise and do something less intense, when asked about she would like to do next after the HBO-hit wrapped up some time ago.

“I want to do something absolutely stupid and silly, like, you know, The Avengers or whatever. Something where I get to have a giggle with mates,” she said.

Before you get put out with the term ‘stupid’ and ‘silly’, it is pertinent to mention that the actor meant the words in reference to the energy rampant amongst the star cast of Marvel films behind-the-scenes.