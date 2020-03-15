Chicago West wins the internet with adorable ‘rain rain go away’ rendition

The Kardashian-Jenners are turning their Instagram feed with true wholesome content.

From Khloe featuring her baby girl to Kim posting little Chicago’s first ever song cover. It seems the young Kardashian-Jenner clan is going all in and will soon take over as the new generation.

In a recent Instagram post, Kim posted a video of her young daughter Chicago donning pink fairy wings, sitting atop a table with her little brother Psalm and singing him a beautiful song.

The tiny tot could be heard singing, “rain rain go away, come again some other day, rain rain go away, little Psalm-y wants to play. rain rain go away.”







