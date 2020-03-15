close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
Hollywood

Web Desk
March 15, 2020

Chicago West wins the internet with adorable 'rain rain go away' rendition

Hollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 15, 2020
Chicago West wins the internet with adorable 'rain rain go away' rendition.

The Kardashian-Jenners are turning their Instagram feed with true wholesome content.

From Khloe featuring her baby girl to Kim posting little Chicago’s first ever song cover. It seems the young Kardashian-Jenner clan is going all in and will soon take over as the new generation.

In a recent Instagram post, Kim posted a video of her young daughter Chicago donning pink fairy wings, sitting atop a table with her little brother Psalm and singing him a beautiful song.

The tiny tot could be heard singing, “rain rain go away, come again some other day, rain rain go away, little Psalm-y wants to play. rain rain go away.”

Rain Rain Go Away Little Psalmy Wants To Play

