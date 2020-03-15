Miley Cyrus’s analogy to the corona scare has fans in fits of laughter

With numerous Hollywood personalities on house arrest after the coronavirus pandemic broke lose, Miley Cyrus channeled her inner Hannah Montana and left fans with stomach curling laughter.

Through her Instagram, the star admitted to being slightly paranoid with the epidemic. In an attempt to express her feelings towards her self-quarantine, Miley posted a video from an old Hannah Montana episode.

The video in question features the star in a bathroom filled with her on-screen brother’s dirty clothes and underwear. The masked singer proceeds to clean up his mess in her bathroom before getting swamped in a sea of his dirty laundry.

The star made audience’s day with her post and captioned the video with the words, "Day 2 Quarantine. This is the REAL ME. RIGHT NOW." After her post went up, her boyfriend Cody Simpson couldn’t’ help but chime in with funny banter stating, "She isn’t lying."



