Sun Mar 15, 2020
World

Web Desk
March 15, 2020

Prince Harry flies back to Archie and Meghan in Canada

World

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 15, 2020
Prince Harry flies back to Archie and Meghan in Canada. Photo:National Post

Prince Harry has now officially marked the end of an era after wrapping up all official engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

A source close to Harper's  Bazaar recently spoke at length about the Prince’s return and his future plans going forward. The source stated that the former royals plan to equally divide their time in between the UK and Canada.

The commonwealth day service was one of the pair's last official engagements as working royals and regardless of their presence  within the UK, they aim to maintain equilibrium among their time in both countries. 

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders."

This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo PA

