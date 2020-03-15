Prince Harry flies back to Archie and Meghan in Canada

Prince Harry has now officially marked the end of an era after wrapping up all official engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

A source close to Harper's Bazaar recently spoke at length about the Prince’s return and his future plans going forward. The source stated that the former royals plan to equally divide their time in between the UK and Canada.

The commonwealth day service was one of the pair's last official engagements as working royals and regardless of their presence within the UK, they aim to maintain equilibrium among their time in both countries.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders."



