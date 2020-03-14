close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
Salman Khan wishes Aamir Khan on his 55th birthday

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 14, 2020

Aamir Khan on Saturday turned 55, with fans and Bollywood stars   showering him with love and blessings.

Among  thousands of people who wished him on his birthday, was  his friend  and top Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Dabbang Khan  took to Instagram to share a picture with Aamir and sent birthday wish with a caption in which he called him  "Lal Singh Chaddha".

 "Lal Singh Chaddha" is an upcoming movie of the Aamir Khan.

View this post on Instagram

Happy bday Lal Singh Chaddha ... @_aamirkhan

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



