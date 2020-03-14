Salman Khan wishes Aamir Khan on his 55th birthday

Aamir Khan on Saturday turned 55, with fans and Bollywood stars showering him with love and blessings.

Among thousands of people who wished him on his birthday, was his friend and top Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Dabbang Khan took to Instagram to share a picture with Aamir and sent birthday wish with a caption in which he called him "Lal Singh Chaddha".

"Lal Singh Chaddha" is an upcoming movie of the Aamir Khan.







