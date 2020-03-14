Catherine Zeta-Jones grieves death of another family member

Catherine Zeta-Jones is mourning the death of another family member just days after the actress lost her father-in-law Kirk Douglas.

The actress took to Instagram to share that her cousin, renowned sculptor Seward Johnson Jr, after he lost his battle with cancer and died at his home in Key West, Florida, aged 89 on Tuesday. .

"RIP our cousin Seward Johnson Jr., sculptor and great human being. Like his iconic sculpture “Double Check” that survived 9/11, his work, love and inspiration will live on," she captioned her post that contained two photos of his art.







