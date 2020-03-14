close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 14, 2020

Catherine Zeta-Jones grieves death of another family member

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 14, 2020

Catherine Zeta-Jones is mourning the death of another family member just days after the actress lost her  father-in-law Kirk Douglas.

The actress took to Instagram to share that her cousin, renowned sculptor Seward Johnson Jr, after he lost his battle with cancer and died at his home in Key West, Florida, aged 89 on Tuesday. .

"RIP our cousin Seward Johnson Jr., sculptor and great human being. Like his iconic sculpture “Double Check” that survived 9/11, his work, love and inspiration will live on," she captioned her post that contained two photos of his art.



Latest News

More From Entertainment