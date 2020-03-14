Coronavirus outbreak: UAE to stop issuing entry visas from March 17

The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday that it will stop issuing all entry visas from March 17, 2020 in its bid to contain the novel coronavirus from spreading.

A statement from the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship said that the aim of the move was to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which had been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The authority added that the decision will be effective until countries of departure activate a mechanism for medical screening of passengers as an additional measure.

All scheduled events by hotels and entertainment destinations in Dubai have been cancelled as the pandemic continues to haunt governments around the globe.

The novel coronavirus has caused the deaths of more than 5,000 people and affected 145,000 around the globe. It spread from the wet markets of Wuhan, China where it originated and has affected people in more than 100 countries.

The outbreak has caused the deaths of more than 1,000 people in Italy and 500 in Iran.