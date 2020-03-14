Tiger Shroff's heartfelt note after pet cat's death: 'Hope you come back to us in every lifetime'

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff came forth on Saturday with distressing news for his fans announcing the death of his pet cat.

The Baaghi actor turned to Instagram to share the tragic news with his fans and followers of losing his pet, in a heartfelt note.

“God bless you my brother. thank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until I come join you again! I love you so much #rip,” he wrote.

Along with the touching caption was a picture of his pet cat named JD.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently busy prepping for Heropanti 2, hitting screens on July 16, while his performance in Baaghi 3 is getting lauded widely.