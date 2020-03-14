Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted holding hands after a party in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were snapped holding hands after the lovebirds wrapped up the party last night in Mumbai.



Malaika and Arjun attended the birthday bash of their friend Bunty Sajdeh at a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan also attended the birthday bash along with mom and Arjun.

Malaika, 46 and Arjun 34 have been dating for two years despite the trolls targeting the lovebirds for their huge age difference.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra.



The film is expected to hit the screens on March 20, 2020.