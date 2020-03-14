Malaika Arora asks paps to wear masks amidst coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood megastar Malaika Arora became the talk of town after she encouraged the paparazzi to wear masks as the fear around the coronavirus escalates across the globe.

The actor after stepping out for the gym on Friday appeared to be in a hurry but made sure to pause for a bit to please the anxious and hyped-up shutterbugs.

The video making rounds online shows Malaika stepping out of the car, striking a pose and then asking the paps to wear masks in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak that has the world under its grip.

On the professional front, Malaika is currently appearing on screens as the judge of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

