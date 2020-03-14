Meghan Markle steering back into Hollywood with Marvel and Disney?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took an exit from the British royal family earlier this year to become ‘financially independent.’

However, how the two are to support themselves without the assistance from the royals, is still unclear. And while many may have assumed the former Suits star will be steering back into Hollywood, that appears to be poles apart from the truth.

According to the latest buzz, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex is not looking to rekindle her ties with Hollywood in any way whatsoever as a source close to New York Post informed that neither is Meghan looking for a gig with Marvel nor with Disney.

Earlier, multiple reports had claimed that the former actor was looking to find a way back into the acting business with The Sun stating Meghan will be making an appearance at Met Gala this year as well.