PPP, PML-N should unconditionally support creation of South Punjab province: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party to not bring their politics to the table and instead unconditionally support the creation of a South Punjab province.

The foreign minister, while talking to reporters in Multan, said that the people of the region gave a mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He added that no one has a two-thirds majority in the parliament, which is required for the passage of the bill.

“We will bring a bill in the assembly and seek support from other parties,” Qureshi said while talking about the government’s plans for the creation of a South Punjab province.

The foreign minister said that the opposition can take credit for the creation of the province as the bill cannot be passed without their support.

“If we keep on being confused and looking down on each other, the promises will never be fulfilled,” said Qureshi.

Qureshi had announced on Wednesday that the PTI will table a bill in the National Assembly for the creation of a South Punjab province.

Qureshi made the announcement after Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting regarding South Punjab.

While making the announcement, Qureshi had congratulated the people of South Punjab for their sacrifices and said that a final look for the province was now becoming a reality.

However, the decision was not well received by the opposition, who opposed the move.

On Friday, senior PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani had alleged that the ruling party did not take political parties into confidence before announcing the establishment of an administrative secretariat for South Punjab.