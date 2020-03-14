Coronavirus case reported in Islamabad, toll rises to 29

Pakistan on Saturday registered another coronavirus case in the country, taking the total toll of the cases across the country to 29, reported Geo News.

According to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) officials, the patient, a 30-year-old woman, had travelled from the US to Pakistan a few days ago.

The officials added that the woman’s condition was critical and she has been placed on a ventilator. The woman was brought to PIMS from a private hospital.

This will also be the first case that has been reported from Islamabad.

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan of COVID-19 had risen to 28 on Friday night, after seven Pakistanis quarantined in Taftan were found to have been infected.

Karachi has been the worst affected city so far, with 14 of the total confirmed cases. Of the remaining, five cases have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and one case has been reported each in Hyderabad and Quetta.

Globally, more than 5,000 people have died and more than 140,000 infected globally by COVID-19 as the disease spreads rapidly in new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.