Prince Harry, Meghan's exit was to protect Archie from ‘toxic sources': report

Meghan and Harry are just about ready to bid farewell to royal life, officially, by the end of March. Recently, palace sources, close allies with the couple and other experts have been coming forward with theories and analyses in regards to the reasoning behind the couple’s decision.

ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie spoke to Access Hollywood in an attempt to understand just how vast an impact Archie’s safety played into the couple’s decision.

They explained that Archie was indeed a primary reason as to their decision, reportedly the parents feel it is important to keep their son safe from “toxic forces” at play.

“This decision has definitely revolved around Archie, keeping him safe, keeping him away from some of what they feel of the toxic forces have been in there, particularly the British tabloids. That's really being key and so they are making sacrifices of their own.”

The source pointed out that by retracting their stance as senior royals “they lose a lot of privileges” as they are then considered “non-working members of the Royal Family.”

The source reminded, “we have to remember Harry gave up his honorary military titles which has been probably the toughest pill to swallow for them.”

The source said, “They hope that in the long run it will provide the safe family surrounding that they've always wanted.”

“The tabloids often talk about how Harry and Megan wanted it all, but actually this was all about creating a more positive environment for them and their family.”

Another major reason as to their departure can be attributed to the fact that “they didn't feel supported or protected as a family by the institution or by the press.”