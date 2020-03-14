Marvel's 'Shang Chi' comes to a halt as director undergoes test for coronavirus

Marvel fans are in for some bad news as the coronavirus outbreak has affected the filming process of the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings.

The news of the production coming to a halt came after director Destin Daniel Cretton was tested for coronavirus.

Following a doctor’s recommendation, the filmmaker has self-isolated during the filming process of the action-adventure feature film in Australia.

The director who recently welcomed a newborn baby in his family, decided to get tested “in an abundance of caution,” as was told to the crew.

Following the news, Disney and Marvel Studios decided to bring the production process to a standstill till he receives his test results.

Earlier, Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were put in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19.