Aamir Khan turns 54: Kareena Kapoor extends greetings to her 'favourite costar'

As Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan rings in his 54th birthday, several of the industry insiders are stepping forward to extend their well-wishes for the actor.

Latest to join the list is Kareena Kapoor Khan who turned to her recently-launched Instagram page to wish the actor a happy birthday with an endearing photo of the two and an equally amusing caption.

“My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan’s... pillow!,” Bebo captioned the selfie that featured a sleepy Aamir clinging on to his pillow, while Kareena posed next to him makeup free in an airplane.

The two superstars are currently occupied with their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which comes as a remake of the 1994-released Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

