Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor's 'Angrezi Medium' to re-release due to theater lockdown

With the coronavirus outbreak, all businesses around the globe have faced a major slump — including the bustling industry of Bollywood.

On Saturday, makers of the latest B-Town venture Angrezi Medium announced that the film will be re-released later as cinema halls were directed to shut down till March 31 owing to the global pandemic.

“Angrezi Medium has been a journey I shall cherish all my life. The one thing I've learnt from its making is that whatever be the obstacle, if we pour our heart and soul into something, the universe will have our back.”

“As the film now reaches India, we have already received unabashed love from Dubai and other international territories. Due to unforeseen circumstances it will however not release in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

“We hope for the same affection and support you've been giving us since day one. Our movie will reach these places when the time is right, but rest assured, just like Irrfan said, 'wait for us',” he added.