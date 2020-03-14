Shah Rukh Khan's role in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' revealed

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the silver screens for a while now after his last film Zero failed to leave a mark on the audience.

The 54-year-old Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

And now the superstar’s role in the film has finally be disclosed much to the relief of fans who had been on their toes about the actor’s return on screens.

A source talking to Pinkvilla revealed: "Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir's character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist."

"Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir's character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra. In fact, the film opens with Shah Rukh's sequence. It's a long scene and SRK shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year,” the source further added.