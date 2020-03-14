Katrina Kaif extends birthday wishes to Rohit Shetty amid rift rumours

Katrina Kaif has extended love and greetings to Bollywood director Rohit Shetty on his 47th birthday amid rumours of their differences over ‘blinking’ remarks by Shetty.



There were also reports that the filmmaker has unfollowed Katrina after he was trolled by netizens over the remarks.

Today, the Bharat actress took to Instagram and extended love and birthday wishes to Rohit Shetty.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress while tagging Rohit Shetty with a heart emoji, wrote: “Happiest birthday every wishing you the bestest year and reaching even creater heights…… All the love to you.”

Earlier, Katrina had defended Rohit Shetty over his blinking comment saying that his words were taken out of context and were thus entirely misunderstood.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and wrote, “Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood... I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said "No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening", this is not what was said.

“I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit Sir said, there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING,” Katrina made it clear.