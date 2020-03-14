International flights to operate only out of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports

The Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) on Saturday instructed airports to limit international flights operating in the country to the cities of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, reported Geo News.

International flights will no longer operate in Peshawar, Gwadar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Multan, authorities said. International flights to Sukkur and Bahawalpur would also be halted, the authorities added.

According to the instructions issued, international flight operations in Karachi and Islamabad would run from 12 noon to 7 in the evening. At the Lahore airport, this time would be from 1:30pm to 8 at night.

All international flights scheduled to land in Multan, Sialkot, and Faisalabad would be redirected to Lahore and Islamabad. All international flights scheduled to land in Peshawar would be routed to Islamabad.

The international flights to Quetta would be redirected to Karachi, authorities said. Aviation sources told Geo News that international carriers were scheduling their operations under the new plan.

According to these sources, the Pakistan International Airlines is also working on a plan to bring the passengers landing in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to their intended destinations.