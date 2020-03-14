WATCH: Adnan Siddiqui steals Hira Mani's hand sanitizer

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui was snapped stealing hand sanitizer of co-star Hira Mani while preparing for a show in Dallas, United States amid the coronavirus fear.



Hira shared the video in which Adnan could be seen filling his small bottle with the hand sanitizer bought by the actress.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor could also be heard saying, "Sharing is caring.”

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed are currently in the United States for an event.

The trio was also snapped together in the last photo.

Humayun Saeed, Adnan and Hira were last seen in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.