Kareena Kapoor asks fans to be cautious as coronavirus fear grows

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood superstar that has come a long way since her initial days, with the release of her newest film Angrezi Medium, the star is gearing up for a productive year.
However, with the coronavirus epidemic that is swaying the nation, and crippling it into a frenzy, the actor made sure to warn her Instagram followers about the dangers that this disease could bring to them and to their loved ones.
Utilizing Insta-stories, the star talked about the overwhelmingly scary nature of the disease and cautioned fans to not panic.
