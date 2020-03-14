close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 14, 2020

Kareena Kapoor asks fans to be cautious as coronavirus fear grows

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 14, 2020
 Kareena Kapoor Khan spreading awareness post coronavirus scare. Photo: Livemint

 Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood superstar that has come a long way since her initial days, with the release of her newest film Angrezi Medium, the star is gearing up for a productive year.

However, with the coronavirus epidemic that is swaying the nation, and crippling it into a frenzy, the actor made sure to warn her Instagram followers about the dangers that this disease could bring to them and to their loved ones.

Utilizing Insta-stories, the star talked about the overwhelmingly scary nature of the disease and cautioned fans to not panic. 

Check out her post below:


