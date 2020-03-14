Radhika Madan opens up on the impact of social media on her acting career

Radhika Madan began captivating audience’s hearts recently after she was given her big break on the silver screen, next to Irrfan Khan for Angrezi Medium.

She recently sat through an interview with TNN and spoke at length about her scouting experience and how social media played a huge role in getting her selected.

She began by reiterating the time when she received her very first audition call and was quoted saying, “It’s so weird but it did happen to me. I became an actor, thanks to social media. I was spotted through my Facebook account. When someone called me for an audition, I decided to go but I took two of my friends along with their hockey sticks.”

“I used to watch crime shows on TV and I thought yeh sab to ghapla hota hai (all this is usually fake) and I went geared up to beat up people in case this was a fake call. It turned out to be a real audition and I recorded my tape with sheer awkwardness. After that, I was called to Mumbai and things moved.”

“It was in the middle of that audition that I felt it coming naturally to me and I was at ease. I felt like this is the space that I fit into. I was a ballet dancer though I didn’t have the perfect point but I had never thought acting would fit me like a shoe or a glove. I felt so comfortable playing characters. I was home. Maybe I didn’t address it to myself at that time but around last year, I felt like I used to run away from my thoughts.”

She concluded by saying, “my father helped me achieve what I had set out to do. My mother was filmy and melodramatic but dad saw me through the initial phase and told me to fly.”