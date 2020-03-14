Aamir Khan 'cancels' birthday celebrations amid coronavirus scare

Aamir Khan, one of the reigning actors, turned 55 on Saturday (today). However, this year, things seem different for the superstar as he has reportedly decided not to celebrate his auspicious day.



Aamir, who cuts the cake with a paparazzi every year at his residence, might not be following the tradition this year owing to his shooting schedule and coronavirus outbreak.

Reportedly, Aamir has flown to Amritsar for the shooting of the net schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The media reports also suggested that the 'Dangal' star will be having a working birthday and will giving his usual celebrations a miss.



It is also being reported that , due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Aamir is not expected to continue his birthday celebration with people.

Khan made his debut in Bollywood in the year 1973 as a child actor in 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat'. His innocence and charm stole away the audience's heart. He began a full-time acting career in the year 1988 in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and since then the megastar never looked back and achieved the excellence in the field of showbiz.