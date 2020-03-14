close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
World

Web Desk
March 14, 2020

Trump says he will 'most likely' be tested for coronavirus

World

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 14, 2020

Donald Trump has said that he will "most likely" be tested for the coronavirus. The US President's remark came moments after  his refusal to  take any precautionary measures following his close contact  with a Brazilian official who was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Responding to a question, Trump said : "I didn’t say I wasn’t going to be tested."

"Most likely, yeah," Trump added while downplaying his interaction with the Brazilian official at this resort in Florida. "Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway. Fairly soon, we’re working out a schedule."

It is pertinent to note that Trump, last week, was near Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, Fabio Wajngarten, who tested positive for the virus just days later.

Earlier on Thursday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said  that "both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time."

Trump has also  declared a national emergency over the coronavirus.

The US  president spoke at Rose Garden press conference and said no resource will be spared in responding to the virus. He says that the declaration will free up nearly $50 billion to help the states and cities.

