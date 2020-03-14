Gloria Gaynor kicks off 'I Will Survive' hand washing challenge to beat coronavirus

Disco queen Gloria Gaynor has launched a hand washing challenge to her iconic song 'I Will Survive' in a bid to help prevent the coronavirus.

In an attempt to defeat fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, the 76-year-old star took to social media and shared a 20-second video of herself washing her hands while singing the classic 1978 track.

Sharing a short, but impressive, video clip on TikTok and Twitter Gloria captioned "it only takes :20 seconds to "SURVIVE!"

The singer also added the hashtags '#WashYourHands #IWillSurviveChallenge."

"I Will Survive" has been the ultimate breakup anthem since it was released in 1978, empowering both men and women that despite heartbreak, they will survive.



In this time of coronavirus outbreak, the song has taken on a different (yet perfectly fitting) purpose with the American singer.

