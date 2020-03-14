Enraged after seeing her with another man on Valentine's, suspect shoots health worker: police

LAHORE: A man shot a woman health worker in rage after he saw her with another man on Valentine's Day last month, police said after their Liaquatabad investigation unit nabbed the suspect on Friday.



According to Lahore Police Investigation Wing, the suspect and his accomplice had broken into the 24-year-old woman's home and opened fire on her, killing her on the spot, before fleeing the crime scene.



Police added that the primary suspect was in a relationship with the deceased woman for the past 8 years and that the two worked as dengue health workers.

However, when he saw her accompanying another man on Valentine's Day last month, he shot her dead out of jealousy.