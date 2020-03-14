close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
AFP
March 14, 2020

Trump declares coronavirus national emergency

AFP
Sat, Mar 14, 2020

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency on Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

"To unleash the full power of the federal government, I´m officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said in a statement on the White House lawn.

He called on all US states to set up emergency operation centers and said the government was accelerating testing, amid criticism about the lack of sufficient test kits nationwide.

