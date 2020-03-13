Angelina Jolie praises Brad Pitt for his undivided attention to their children

It's been a while since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted their ways, but the former couple still continues to grab headlines for one reason or another.



While Pitt has recently made headlines with his encounter with former wife Jennifer Aniston during an award ceremony, Angelina Jolie has been under discussion for alleged reaction to Pitt's reunion with the "Friends" star.

Jolie might have ended her relationship with the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" acto, she still couldn't help praising him.

According to Hollywood Life, Jolie recently appreciated how Brad Pitt gives their kids his undivided attention.

The entertainment website further reported that in her remarks about the former husband, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actor called Pitt a "hands on' dad.