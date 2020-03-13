Mehwish Hayat to appear on BBC show produced by Angelina Jolie

‪

Mehwish Hayat on Friday informed her fans that she has recorded an interview for BBC that is produced by Angelina Jolie.

The actress also lauded the Hollywood actress Jolie for creating the great concept for her fist TV show.

"Excited that my interview for BBC world will be out soon. Great concept created by Angelia Jolie for the first TV show she is producing," she captioned a teaser of her interview on the show that the Maleficent star is producing in collaboration with Microsoft Education and BBC.





The show aims to inform viewers about the on-going issues in the world, with all required facts and figures, and to help them create their own opinions about the international issues.

While speaking about the initiative, Angelina Jolie recently said: “As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect them to each other.”