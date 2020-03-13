Qureshi says coronavirus outbreak 'under control' in Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the coronavirus outbreak in the country was "under control" and that the people "need not worry".

His remarks came shortly after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), held to debate on the national response to the outbreak.

Qureshi said the federal and provincial governments are continuously monitoring developments related to COVID-19.

"People need not worry. Thank God, the coronavirus pandemic is under control in Pakistan," he said.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan's border "will have to be closed for the next 15 days".

"The gathering at Raiwand has also been limited to a shorter duration," he said.

Qureshi said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has "apprised us of the measures taken in the province."

He said that China had very effectively fought the pandemic and Pakistan was taking all steps necessary to contain the spread.

"We took proactive measures and that's why not many [people] were affected by the pandemic," he said.

Qureshi added that people should "refrain from going to cinema houses, movie theatres, marriage halls, and public gatherings".

"People attending mass gatherings should act responsibly."

Speaking of the PCB's decision to hold matches in empty stadiums, the foreign minister said that "people can watch the matches on their TVs".

"We have no other choice," he added.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 21 after Sindh reported its 15th patient on Friday.

Karachi has been the worst affected city so far, with 14 of the total confirmed cases. Of the remaining, five cases have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and one case has been reported each in Hyderabad and Quetta.

Globally, the pandemic has resulted in the deaths of more than 5,000 people, with more than 140,000 infected.