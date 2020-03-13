Coronavirus: FM Qureshi wants western border to be closed for next 15 days

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Friday the country's western borders needed to be closed for the next 15 days after Pakistan recorded its 21st coronavirus case.



"The border needs to be closed for the next 15 days," he said, adding that the federal and provincial governments were continuously monitoring the developments related to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), held to debate on the national response to the outbreak he said: "People need not worry. Thank God the pandemic is under control in Pakistan," he said.

"The days of the Raiwind gathering have been reduced and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar informed that arrangements have been made in Dera Ghazi Khan.



"Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah apprised us of the measures taken in the province," the foreign minister explained, adding that China had very effectively fought the pandemic.

"We took proactive measures and that's why not many [people] were affected by the pandemic," he said, adding that cinema houses, movie theatres, marriage halls, and public gatherings should be closed down.

Speaking of the PCB's decision to hold matches in empty stadiums, the foreign minister said that "people can watch the matches on their TVs".

"We have no other choice," he added.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 21 after Sindh reported its 15th patient on Friday.

Karachi has been the worst affected city so far, with 14 of the total confirmed cases. Of the remaining, five cases have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and one case has been reported each in Hyderabad and Quetta.

Globally, the pandemic has resulted in the deaths of more than 5,000 people, with more than 138,000 infected.