Katrina Kaif says Akshay Kumar always encouraged her in Bollywood

Katrina Kaif has revealed that co-star Akshay Kumar always encouraged her during her initial days in the Bollywood.



In an interview, Katrina revealed that she received immense support from Akshay Kumar. The Bharat actress thanked the co-star for his support.

The Zero actress said Akshay Kumar used to stand in front of her every time when she used to give a shot, adding he always encouraged her.

"Akshay Kumar’s feedback helped me to improve my acting skills", the actress further said.

Katrina and Akshay will next be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, however, its release has been postponed due to coronavirus fears.

They have also collaborated in films such as Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Blue.