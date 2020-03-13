Top foreign players to leave PSL 2020 amid coronavirus fears

KARACHI: A number of foreign players in Pakistan for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League are set to fly back to their home countries as fears over the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe.

According to the PCB, Peshawar Zalmi's Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson and Carlos Brathwaite, as well as Multan Sultans' James Vince and Rilee Rossouw, as well as Karachi Kings' Alex Hales, and Jason Roy and Tymal Mills from Quetta Gladiators, are among the players to confirm their departures.

Earlier on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board had said that any international player that wishes to withdraw from the ongoing Pakistan Super League may do so at their own will.

“All players have the right to leave the league,” said the PCB. It added that players from England had put forward a withdrawal request. The franchise teams have also limited their activities in the ongoing PSL

PSL to continue as scheduled behind closed doors

The PCB on Friday afternoon annoucned that the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 will proceed as planned, including tonight’s Multan Sultans versus Peshawar Zalmi match, which will commence at the National Stadium at 8pm.

However, the board said that the match will be played behind closed doors and only event accredited personnel will be allowed to enter the venue. "All players and players support personnel have been given the option to withdraw from the HBL PSL 2020 should they wish to do so," the PCB added.

'Evolving and unprecedented situation'

“This remains an evolving and unprecedented situation with a number of moving parts that require constant and regular monitoring," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement following the annoucnement.

“Today, the PCB and the team owners, as part of their duty of care, have decided to give all the players the option to decide if they wish to return home. Ensuring that the players feel comfortable remains paramount to the PCB," he said.

“As of now, it is important to emphasise and clarify that the main concern of many of the 10 players and a coach, who have chosen to return home, revolves around avoiding a potential situation where they might become stranded either due to flight cancellations or border closures in their own countries," he added.

“The PCB will facilitate their safe return and will ensure the same for all of the players and support staff personnel who decide to withdraw from HBL PSL 2020," he noted.