Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan call off international tours due to coronavirus prevention

Salman Khan has postponed his international tour to the US and Canada due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

He was scheduled to perform in different places like Atlanta, New Jersey, Toronto and many more from April 3 to 12.

Salman’s team confirmed the news and told Mumbai Mirror, “It is not advisable to travel right now. We will announce fresh dates once the scare subsides.”

Besides Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan also called off his nine-day international tour that was to begin from April 10.

According to Hindustan Times, Hrithik was scheduled to meet his fans in different cities of America. A source told the outlet, “Hrithik and the organisers will figure out new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour stands postponed as of now.”

On the work front, Hrithik had two back to back hits in 2019; Super 30 and War.

Salman is recently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that will hit the silver screens on May 22.