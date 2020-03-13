Priyanka Chopra snubs handshake, urges people to greet with ‘namaste’ instead

Priyanka Chopra has joined the likes of Bollywood stars rooting for the traditional Indian way of greeting people, using the famous namaste.

Taking a cue from industry bigwigs such as Salman Khan, Anupam Kher and various others to prevent herself from contracting coronavirus, Priyanka said that she has been using the namaste since long before the coronavirus broke out.

The actress took to Instagram to urge people to take certain preliminary measure to avoid coronavirus, and shared a video that compiled pictures of her greeting in the traditional Indian way.

She wrote, "It’s all about the Namaste. An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!"

Previously, Salman Khan urged his fans to avoid shaking hands or being in close contact with other people.

He asked people to start greeting each other with salam or namaste.