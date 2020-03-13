Prince Harry falls for Meghan Markle over ‘competitive’ nature near Prince William

After meeting Meghan Markle back in 2016, it might have been thought that the prince fell for his ladylove due to her beauty in the beginning, however recent reports by body language experts reveal that that might not be the case at all.

Judi James, a well renowned body language expert has recently revealed that Prince Harry might have been attracted to Meghan Markle because of deep-rooted issues linked to his brother Prince William.

The expert spoke to Express UK and claimed that it was in fact Meghan’s drive and ambition that led the prince to fall head over heels for her.

With Kate Middleton having warmed her way up as a patron, after marrying Prince William, Meghan on the other hand came in guns blazing and wowed each event.

Judi explained, “She came straight off the blocks. Wow, she hit the ground running, it was like a CV,” and that “she showed energy and commitment.” It was then that the expert believes Prince Harry was hooked.

It appears as though one particular aspect of Meghan’s personality which deeply accelerated the process was Meghan’s “competitiveness”.

“I think that was very much admired by Harry, also because he’s quite competitive with his brother,” she went onto say. However, “I think it was a bit of a shock to the rest of the royals.”