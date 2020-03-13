Met Gala 2020 to proceed as planned amid coronavirus outbreak

Met Gala 2020, the biggest night of the year in fashion industry, will proceed as planned despite of coronavirus outbreak.

It is likely to take place on May 4 with the theme 'About Time: Fashion and Duration.'



According to the organizers of the event, the preparations of the event are being made in full swing.

Nancy Chilton, chief external relations officer of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, told The Cut, “We are proceeding as planned and look forward to a wonderful evening.”

She added, “We will of course continue to keep a close eye on the situation.”

However, according to a statement released by the museum on Thursday, “The Metropolitan Museum of Art will temporarily close all three locations - The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer, and The Met Cloisters - starting from today, to support New York City’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Museum will undertake a thorough cleaning and plans to announce next steps early next week.”

“The Met’s priority is to protect and support our visitors, staff, and volunteers, and we have been taking several proactive precautionary measures, including discouraging travel to affected areas, implementing rigorous cleaning routines, and staying in close communication with New York City health officials and the Centers for Disease Control," it added.

“While we don’t have any confirmed cases connected to the museum, we believe that we must do all that we can to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community, which at this time calls for us to minimize gatherings while maintaining the cleanest environment possible," the statement concluded.

Prior to that, numerous upcoming events to take place in New York City have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The shows include, the St Patrick’s Day parade, the New York International Auto Show and New York Half Marathon.