Ayeza Khan is ‘drop-dead gorgeous’, says Humayun Saeed

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has said that his Mere Paas Tum Ho co-star Ayeza Khan is a ‘very beautiful’ lady.



In a TV interview, when the host asked Humayun to say a single word for Ayeza Khan, he said, “Very beautiful."

About child star Rumi, the actor said, "Very cute."

Humayun Saeed burst into laughter when the host asked him for a word describing Shahwar, the character name of Adnan Siddiqui in MPTH, and said, “Shaitan (devil).”

The London Nahin Jaunga actor also played the lyrics of MPTH title song and the fans appreciated his singing skills.

Earlier, during the same programme, Humayun Saeed had hinted at the sequel of the hit drama serial MPTH and advised Mehwish Hayat to eat less.