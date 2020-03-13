Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas pack on PDA during romantic Mexico getaway

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were seen indulging in massive PDA while vacationing off in Mexico amid all the pregnancy rumours.



According to E!News, the couple were seen enjoying their baby-moon by a poolside in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend.

Joe and Sophie stayed with a group of friends and "had a fun weekend relaxing and hanging out at a beach club," a source told the outlet.

It added, “It was a fun little vacation with friends and they made the most of every being outside, playing games and relaxing."

The photos show Sophie donning a gray tank top over an emerald-green bathing suit and gold jewelry.

In another photo she can be seen wearing an oversized gray hoodie to possibly cover her growing baby bump.

Meanwhile, Joe appeared casual and cool as he donned a white tee, blue swim trunks, and a black dad cap.

As reported by Us Weekly, Joe and Sophie always wanted to have a baby. "Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie's plan," a source said. "They've always known they've wanted kids."