Mehwish Hayat lauds decision to hold PSL matches in Karachi without audience

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has lauded the decision to hold Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches in Karachi without audience due to coronavirus fears.



The PSL officials had announced that following government advice, the upcoming matches in Karachi will be played in front of an empty National Stadium.

The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health of spectators, players, officials and media, it said on Twitter.

Appreciating the decision, the Load Wedding actress commented, “Relieved to see this very wise move by the authorities.”

She added, “I never wanted the matches to be cancelled like some were calling for, just appropriate steps to be taken to mitigate the risk in these tough times.”

Mehwish Hayat further said, “Let's continue to enjoy the cricket at home with family and friends!"