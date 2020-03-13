Meghan Markle supports Prince Harry at last British Armed Forces tribute event

With an era officially at an end, the world has witnessed major changes in age old dynamics.

There were a lot of rifts and hurdles along the way to achieving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s long desired royal exit. Whether it was the Queen’s health deteriorating, or Prince Charles’s rage, it is safe to assume that Prince Harry has been left at a rather emotional spot ever since the whole issue conspired two months ago.

During their appearance at the British Armed Forces tribute event, Prince Harry was reportedly finding it rather difficult to put on his military uniform for the last time.

According to a source close to PEOPLE, “That was very emotional for him” for he had served in the British royal army for over 10 years and within that time frame, rose to the rank Captain General of the Royal Marines.

“That’s 10 years of his life that he gave to serve his country, and he basically has to give it away now because he’s choosing to protect his family,” the source explained.

During this time, his lady love Meghan Markle made sure to keep a tight hold onto his hand during the entirety of the event. “Deep down they are truly in love with each other, and what you see is truly who they are.”

Check out the moment below

Though this decision was one of Prince Harry’s hardest, he had to “put his wife and son first, and that it had been really hard,” according to a separate source, “He is obviously very devoted to her.”

