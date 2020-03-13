Tom Hanks shares health update from isolation after shocking coronavirus diagnosis

Oscar-winner Tom Hanks said he and his wife were taking their new roles as quarantined coronavirus patients in their stride on Friday.

The actor went on to urge the public to listen to the advice of health experts.

Tom is lately admitted to the hospital in Gold Coast, Australia. He and his singer-songwriter partner Rita Wilson were taking the enforced isolation "one-day-at-a-time."

In a social media post to fans, Tom said the couple "want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time," he added.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple wearing casual clothes and baseball caps, looking relaxed.

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" he asked, as his home country of the United States is roiled by panic buying and divisions over President Donald Trump´s handling of the crisis.

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he said, repeating a line from his sports classic A League of Their Own.