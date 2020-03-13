close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
March 13, 2020

Australian bowler Kane Richardson tested for coronavirus

Australian pace bowler Kane Richardson is being tested for coronavirus as he  arrived home from South Africa with a sore throat.

The right-arm bowling star has withdrawn from Friday’s game against New Zealand and was replaced by Sean Abbott as he has been  been quarantined for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old apprised the team doctors on Thursday night of his sore throat, which is mild. He was  sent back  to home for the test. 

“Our medical staff are treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said in a statement.

