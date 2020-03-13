List of TV shows, movies shut down or delayed over coronavirus fears





There have been a growing number of event cancellations taking place after the World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized coronavirus a global pandemic.

After the the shocking news of Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, The Warner Bros film, in which Hanks was to play Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, shut down immediately.

Here is an updated list of what movies and television shows have been shut down or delayed.



TV

'The Morning Show' – Media Res, the studio behind the buzzy Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon series, has announced season 2 production will go on a two-week hiatus with immediate effect.

'Riverdale' – Warner Bros. TV has halted the CW show after a member of the production came into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The series was in the process of shooting its fourth season in Vancouver.



'Survivor' – CBS made the decision to delay production on season 41 of the competition series, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji.

FILM

'Untitled Elvis Project' – Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson Wednesday self-quarantined after announcing they had both tested positive for the coronavirus. The Baz Lurhmann directed feature has been halted.

'No Time to Die' - The latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," has officially been postponed. The release date for the highly-anticipated film has been moved to November due to the coronavirus outbreak,

'Mission Impossible: 7' – The seventh edition in the iconic Tom Cruise film franchise was scheduled to shoot for three weeks in Venice, Italy. However, given that the entire country is currently on lockdown, Paramount Pictures has delayed its production plans for the highly anticipated action pic.

'Fast and Furious 9' - Fans of the popular franchise were left disappointed when reports emerged that the latest installment of the film has been delayed due to global crisis caused by coronavirus. The movie will now be releasing globally in April 2021.

'Official Competition' – The Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas movie has suspended its shoot in Madrid, according to it production outfit The Mediapro Studio.



Theatres

'Hamilton' at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre has suspended performances through March 31, joining the events all over Los Angeles that have been canceled because of the coronavirus.



Playhouse Square is postponing all performances in wake of the coronavirus until further notice. This comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an order to postpone or cancel all community gatherings.

Broadway suspended performances for a month Thursday and will not start up again until April 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Broadway League announced