Jennifer Aniston, Reece Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' halted over coronavirus fears

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's starer 'The Morning Show' is taking a two-week hiatus over coronavirus fears as the pandemic continues to impact Hollywood.

The shutdown is meant to be a precaution taken out of concern for those working on the show. The famous program has been stopped for two weeks.

"In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show," said producer Michael Ellenberg, founder and CEO of MediaRes.

The news comes the day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. There are currently more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US and 38 confirmed deaths.

Jennifer stars alongside Reese in The Morning Show, which is exclusive to Apple’s new streaming service, Apple TV+. The series sees Jennifer play Alex, who co-hosts a morning talk show alongside Bradley (Reese) – an activist and journalist. Both actresses are also executive producers on the drama.