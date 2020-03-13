close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Reece Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' halted over coronavirus fears

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 13, 2020

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's starer 'The Morning Show' is taking a two-week hiatus over coronavirus fears  as the  pandemic continues to impact Hollywood.

The shutdown is meant to be a precaution taken out of concern for those working on the show. The famous  program has been stopped for two weeks.

"In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show," said producer Michael Ellenberg, founder and CEO of MediaRes.

The news comes the day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. There are currently more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US and 38 confirmed deaths.

 Jennifer stars alongside Reese in The Morning Show, which is exclusive to Apple’s new streaming service, Apple TV+. The series sees Jennifer play Alex, who co-hosts a morning talk show alongside Bradley (Reese) – an activist and journalist. Both actresses are also executive producers on the drama.

Latest News

More From Entertainment