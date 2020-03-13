close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 13, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's humorous take on coronavirus: Video

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 13, 2020

Megastar  Amitabh Bachchan Thursday shared his humorous take on coronavirus as the  legend has posted his video message with  poetic  touch   on social  media, describing the tense situation in a funny way.

The video clip of the actin icon has emerged after India reported its first coronavirus death on Thursday  when one of its citizens, who recently tested positive for the infection, passed away.

In a video shared by the Sholey actor on his Instagram page, features him saying the poetic lines on what he feels about the current situation in the world. Bachchan said: "The  people are sitting at home out of fear and facing losses due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

He continued:"We should try doing everything that is been suggested to prevent the virus from spreading."

Many celebrities have shared preventive messages on their respective social media handles about Coronavirus. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood