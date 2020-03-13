Amitabh Bachchan's humorous take on coronavirus: Video

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Thursday shared his humorous take on coronavirus as the legend has posted his video message with poetic touch on social media, describing the tense situation in a funny way.

The video clip of the actin icon has emerged after India reported its first coronavirus death on Thursday when one of its citizens, who recently tested positive for the infection, passed away.

In a video shared by the Sholey actor on his Instagram page, features him saying the poetic lines on what he feels about the current situation in the world. Bachchan said: "The people are sitting at home out of fear and facing losses due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

He continued:"We should try doing everything that is been suggested to prevent the virus from spreading."

Many celebrities have shared preventive messages on their respective social media handles about Coronavirus.

