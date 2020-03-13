France to close schools over coronavirus, says Macron

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced schools in France would close from next week and urged people over 70 to stay at home, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Creches, schools and also universities would close from Monday "until further notice", Macron said in an address to the nation on the fight against the coronavirus.

The president also announced that local elections to be held on Sunday, will not be postponed. He described the spread of the virus as the "greatest health crisis France has known for a century".